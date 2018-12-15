More News:

December 15, 2018

Court denies Bill Cosby’s request to be released on bail

Cosby has been in prison since late September

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Friday rejecting a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby, 81, filed an appeal earlier this month, according to the Associated Press.

In his appeal, Cosby claimed Pennsylvania judge Steven O’Neill, the judge who sentenced him, had feuded with the former county prosecutor who didn’t arrest Cosby a decade ago.

Cosby’s camp also claimed O’Neill’s decision to let five other accusers testify during his trial stood as grounds for a new trial.

In late September, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. O'Neill ruled that Cosby is a "sexually violent predator."

O’Neill denied Cosby bail in September as well.

Cosby is currently housed in a Pennsylvania state prison 20 miles from his home, near Philadelphia.

