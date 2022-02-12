Pfizer and FDA delay rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than 5

Coronavirus vaccines for children under 5-years-old will not be available as soon as some parents and public health officials had hoped.



Pfizer-BioNTech is postponing its emergency use application to the Food and Drug Administration for the use of a two-dose vaccine in children between 6 months and 4-years-old.

If the application had been submitted as planned and approved, a vaccine could have been available for kids younger than 5 in a matter of weeks. Now, they will have to wait until at least the spring.

This is because Pfizer is waiting on data concerning a three-dose vaccine course for this age group, which it believes may provide better protection than two doses.

That study is expected to be complete in early April, but regulators will need a few more weeks after that to review the data before the vaccine can be approved.

Amidst the omicron surge, the FDA took the unusual step of urging Pfizer to apply to have the two-dose vaccine approved for young kids before it was clear if a third shot would be needed. The plan was to evaluate the need for and potentially approve a third dose after the fact.

But in December, Pfizer reported that the two-dose vaccine didn't elicit a strong enough immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds, and on Friday the FDA decided to pump the brakes.

The agency's independent scientific advisors were scheduled to start debating whether or not it should move forward with approving two doses next Tuesday, but that meeting has now been postponed until data about a third dose becomes available.

While many public health officials are eager to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for children younger than five, the only age group in the U.S. not currently eligible for a shot, many vaccine experts believed the FDA was working too fast.

“I think they made the right decision to be careful and wait for the third-dose data,” Jesse Goodman, a former FDA vaccine chief, told the Associated Press.

But he said that the FDA going back and forth on the topic has muddled the agency's messaging on juvenile vaccines and left many parents confused.

Just 3 in 10 parents of children younger than 5 would get their kid vaccinated as soon as shots become available and roughly a quarter said they definitely would not, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll from January.

But parents should now feel "reassured," said Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, according to NBC, because the agency takes its "responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we're parents as well."

Pfizer intends to provide children younger than 5 a 3 microgram dose of the vaccine, which is one tenth of what's given to adults. The amount in the shot for 5- to 11-year-olds is 10 micrograms, or one third of an adult dose.

Vaccination rates for children in the U.S. are currently lower than other age groups. Just under a quarter of kids ages 5 to 11 and almost 60% of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated according to the New York Times. About three quarters of American adults are fully vaccinated according to AP.