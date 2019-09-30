More Sports:

September 30, 2019

Cowboys may be without one of their most important players for a while

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
093019TyronSmith Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys star LT Tyron Smith could be out for a while.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't just take their first loss of the season Sunday night. They may have also lost one of the most important players on the team in starting LT Tyron Smith, for a while.

Late in the fourth quarter in New Orleans, Saints DT David Onyemata sacked Dak Prescott, who fell into Smith's lower right leg. Here's the best video quality I could find of the play:

Smith hobbled off the field with help from medical staff, did not return, and reportedly needed a cart at some point.

David Helman of the Cowboys' website reported that Jerry Jones referred to Smith's injury as "a high ankle situation."

If in fact Jones is indicating that Smith has a high ankle sprain, it's likely he'll be out for at least a month, and probably more. He was in a walking boot leaving the stadium.

Smith has missed three games in each of the last three seasons, though each of the last three season has yielded meaningless Week 17 games that probably shouldn't count toward that tally. In the six games since 2016 that Smith has definitively missed as a result of an injury, the Cowboys have a 4-2 record.

• They beat the Saints and Washington in the two games he missed in 2018.

• They got blown out by the Falcons and Eagles in the two games he missed in 2017, and his absence was easily the biggest reason why.

• They beat the Bears and 49ers in the two games he missed in 2016.  

Because he entered the league when he was barely 20 years old, Smith is still only 28 years old (he'll turn 29 in December), but he is now in his ninth NFL season, and has started 122 games. That ranks sixth among active NFL offensive tackles, behind Andrew Whitworth, Jason Peters, Donald Penn, Joe Staley, and Duane Brown, per pro-football-reference.com. 

If Smith has to miss games as a result of this injury, his replacement will likely be Cameron Fleming, who filled in for Smith Sunday night. That is a drastic downgrade, and Fleming immediately struggled when he was unexpectedly forced into action late in New Orleans.

The Cowboys' next four weeks look like this:

  1. Week 5: Packers, at home
  2. Week 6: At Jets
  3. Week 7: Eagles, at home
  4. Week 8: BYE

The NFC East standings now look like this after Week 4:

 TeamRecord Division 
 Cowboys3-1 2-0 
 Eagles2-2 1-0 
 Giants2-2 1-1 
 Washington0-4 0-3 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia Tyron Smith

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: If (or when) the Phillies fire Kapler, who should take over as manager?
Kapler-Middleton_092919_usat

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Eagles

What they're saying: Whether it's Jalen Ramsey or someone else, Eagles need cornerback help
Eagles-CB-options_092819_usat

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved