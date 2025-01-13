Cowboys move on from HC Mike McCarthy: What does it mean for the Eagles?

January 13, 2025
The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy are parting ways, the Cowboys announced on Monday via a statement from Jerry Jones.
Thank you, Coach McCarthy#DallasCowboys | 📰 https://t.co/lZcM1wJESO pic.twitter.com/FKAHQ2MFWB— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 13, 2025
The Cowboys hired McCarthy to be their head coach in 2020. During his five-year tenure, the Cowboys had a 49-35 record.
• 2020: 6-10
• 2021: 12-5
• 2022: 12-5
• 2023: 12-5
• 2024: 7-10
Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered season-ending injuries in each of McCarthy's two losing seasons. In his three other seasons, McCarthy presided over a lot of regular season wins, only to have Super Bowl hopes quickly extinguished in the playoffs in spectacular fashion.• In 2021 against the 49ers, McCarthy called an asinine play that required the Cowboys and the officiating crew to work together to spot and snap the ball with time ticking down.
What a way to end the game! #SuperWildCard pic.twitter.com/esKKpbkrQn— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
January 23, 2023
Jordan Love finds a wide open Luke Musgrave! Packers lead 41-16.— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
