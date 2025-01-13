Cowboys move on from HC Mike McCarthy: What does it mean for the Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy are parting ways, the Cowboys announced on Monday via a statement from Jerry Jones.

McCarthy coached the Cowboys in 2024 on an expiring contract, making him a "lame duck" coach, a rarity these days in the NFL. So, he wasn't fired. His contract simply expired and he'll essentially be a free agent coach.

The Cowboys hired McCarthy to be their head coach in 2020. During his five-year tenure, the Cowboys had a 49-35 record.

• 2020: 6-10

• 2021: 12-5

• 2022: 12-5

• 2023: 12-5

• 2024: 7-10

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered season-ending injuries in each of McCarthy's two losing seasons. In his three other seasons, McCarthy presided over a lot of regular season wins, only to have Super Bowl hopes quickly extinguished in the playoffs in spectacular fashion.

• In 2021 against the 49ers, McCarthy called an asinine play that required the Cowboys and the officiating crew to work together to spot and snap the ball with time ticking down.

• In 2022, Ezekiel Elliott played center.

• In 2023, we got no such end-of-game hijinks. Instead, the Packers simply tore them apart from the opening whistle to the final gun, as the then-vaunted Cowboys defense looked helpless. The lowlight was probably when the Cowboys just didn't cover Luke Musgrave and Green Bay went up by four scores.

Moving on from McCarthy is the right move for the Cowboys. But...

What does it mean for the Eagles?

If you were to poll the average Eagles fan over whether they would prefer the Cowboys retain McCarthy as their head coach a while longer, the majority of them would likely say yes. However, it is worth noting that the Cowboys and Eagles split during the McCarthy era, 5-5. Comparatively, the Eagles had a 14-7 record cumulatively over the Giants and Commanders during that span.