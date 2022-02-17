More News:

February 17, 2022

Pennsylvania wildlife rescue shelter reveals identity of mystery canine

The enigmatic animal escaped from a veterinary hospital in Westmoreland County last month

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Canines
Pennsylvania Mystery Canine Coyote Wildlife Works Inc./Facebook

The mystery canine that was found in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in January has been identified as a coyote through genetic testing. The animal escaped from the Wildlife Works Inc. rescue shelter where it was receiving veterinary care.

Nearly a month after an unidentified canine was taken into the care of a western Pennsylvania animal rescue shelter, only to bust out of the facility in an improbable fashion, the results of a genetic test to determine its identify have been revealed.

Wildlife Works Inc. announced this week on Facebook that the canine is ... drum roll ... 100% coyote!

Posted by Wildlife Works Inc. on Monday, February 14, 2022

The odds swung heavily in favor of the animal being a coyote after it escaped from the Westmoreland County shelter within days of its arrival there.

Initially, wildlife experts were stumped by the male canine, whose fur showed visible signs of mange. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was a species of dog or a wild animal that possibly could have been a genetic combination of coyote and dog. Wildlife Works sent out DNA tests get a final answer, and in the meantime, the animal ran off in the middle of the night. 

MORE NEWSRussian mug, gifted to Philly philanthropist nearly 130 years ago, hitting the auction block

A Wildlife Works staff member showed up to the shelter and found that the area of the hospital where the animal had been kept was ransacked. Trash was strewn everywhere. There were scratch marks along the walls. The canine's cage was open and empty, and a window had had its seal and screen torn apart.

"The crate was just demolished. The hospital room was demolished. He had clambered up on a set of shelves and then reached over — this was no easy feat, let me tell you — he managed to stretch over to a window," Beth Shoaf, Wildlife Works' executive director, told PhillyVoice after the escape. "These windows are high at the top of the walls. They're not windows you look out of, you know? And he chewed the window seals to force the window open — and out he went!"

In the end, the animal was 100% a coyote who happened to be tolerant of people, but not captivity.

It's unfortunate that the coyote was not fully treated for his mange before he escaped from the shelter. Sometimes, nature just has to take its course. May the rest of his days bring joy and peace.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Canines Pennsylvania Dogs Odd News

Videos

Featured

Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers, James Harden aiming for title this year: 'After the break, it's go time'
James-Harden-Presser_021522_usat

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia’s first & only five-star team
Limited - Four Seasons Philadelphia Lobby

Government

Philly removes vaccine mandate for indoor dining; masks still required
Philly Vaccine Mandate

Women's Health

Getting vaccinated while pregnant helps protect babies from COVID-19, CDC says
COVID-19 antibodies newborns

Movies

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' to make broadcast television premiere on ABC
Summer of Soul ABC

Performances

Ice Piano Pop-up at Dilworth Park to feature Motown hits, performance by Philly POPS
Ice Piano Pop-up Dilworth Park

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved