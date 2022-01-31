Mystery Pennsylvania canine breaks free from cage, escapes from rescue shelter

The enigmatic canine that was being housed by an animal rescue organization in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, has escaped from his cage and made a clean break from the shelter.

The unidentified animal became the subject of intense speculation and curiosity after a woman found him near her home in Westmoreland County and took him to a shelter in Youngwood for veterinary care. The male canine's fur showed visible signs of mange, and it wasn't immediately clear whether he was a species of dog or a wild animal that possibly is a genetic combination of coyote and dog.

The last we had heard was that Wildlife Works, a non-profit that rehabilitates and releases distressed animals, had sent out blood samples from the canine to be analyzed for a definitive answer about its DNA. In the meantime, the animal was recuperating at the shelter.

On Thursday morning, a Wildlife Works staff member showed up to the shelter and found that the area of the hospital where the animal had been kept was ransacked. Trash was strewn everywhere. There were scratch marks along the walls. The canine's cage was open and empty. A window had its seal and screen torn apart. The animal had escaped, according to FOX8 in Johnstown, which has photos of the damage.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the organization said it was devastated by the animal's escape:

He never acted aggressive or distressed, and there had been no evidence of escape attempts. We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections. We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go. Hopefully those of you who know Wildlife Works know this is NOT (our) standard of care, and will understand how devastated we are – not just for ourselves but for that poor creature out there in the cold again struggling to survive.

Wildlife Works staff said they would leave the barn doors open and try to lure the animal back, but there has been no sign of him since he broke free.

In a new Facebook post on Monday, the organization thanked people who have reached out and offered support.

Many thanks to all the folks who reached out to us with messages of love and support. It far outweighed the nastiness... Posted by Wildlife Works Inc. on Monday, January 31, 2022

The results of DNA tests are expected to take two to four weeks, so we'll likely end up getting an answer even if the canine has chosen to take his fate in his own paws. Anyone who had their money on him being a wild animal probably feels pretty vindicated by this new development.

For the animal's longterm welfare, sadly his escape was not likely in his own best interest. In an alternate future, he would have been fully domesticated, and we would have seen him in one of those viral montage videos showing his return to health and his newly affectionate disposition, including a few clips of him playing with an animal of a different species and getting belly rubs, all backed by a gently strummed ukulele. Instead, he chose the life of the outlaw.

You can take the mystery canine out of the wild, but you can't take the wild out of the mystery canine, or something along those lines.