Craft beer will come a higher price with upcoming Pennsylvania tax

Though there's no shortage of craft breweries in and around Philadelphia, a new state tax set to begin in 2019 could mean a higher price attached to Pennsylvania-made brews.



The new tax – the enactment of which was recently postponed and will begin July 1, 2019, instead of Jan. 1 – will be levied by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and put a new tax on malt and brewed beverage manufacturers selling out of their own establishments.

This will specifically target the holders of a "G" license, which is designated to breweries. Those license holders are subject to a 6 percent tax on every retail dollar sold once the tax takes effect. That would be 42 cents added to a $7 craft beer, for example.

The new tax will be felt mostly by breweries and taprooms, but it doesn't apply to other bars or restaurants that also serve craft beer. This means brews made and sold at places such as Evil Genius or Tired Hands would be subject to the tax, but that same beer sold at Johnny Brenda's or Standard Tap would not have it.

According to the York Daily Record, craft and independent breweries contributed $6.3 billion toward the Pennsylvania economy in 2017. PA's craft breweries also produced more beer in 2017 than any other state.

