More Culture:

November 14, 2018

Brewers of Pennsylvania launch Digital Ale Trail App

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Craft Beer Apps
stock image of beers Photo by rawpixel/ on Unsplash

Craft beer lovers in Pennsylvania now have a centralized resource they can turn to when they're looking to venture out for new pints to try.

The Brewers of Pennsylvania, the state's official brewers guild, has launched an app that provides maps and detailed information about more than 200 breweries across the commonwealth.

The free Digital Ale Trail App gives residents and beer tourists a way to customize their own brewery tours, providing comprehensive and location-based information about what's on tap in the area.

“Creating the Digital Ale Trail App along with the new BOP website and member database are significant steps forward to enhance the BOP’s digital footprint, and will help drive more traffic and interest to the great breweries we have in the state,” said Dan LaBert, executive director of the Brewers of Pennsylvania.

The Digital Ale Trail App was supported by a $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board, which also provided funding for a new Brewers of Pennsylvania website.

Pennsylvania generated 3.72 billion barrels of craft beer in 2017, making it the nation's top craft producer over states like California, Colorado and Massachusetts.

"Throughout the last couple of years, PA consumers have asked for a better means to connect to more craft brewers," LaBert said. "The Digital Ale Trail App will allow them to do just that.”

The Digital Ale Trail app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Craft Beer Apps Pennsylvania Technology Beer Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.