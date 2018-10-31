More Culture:

October 31, 2018

Mainstay Independent Brewing taking over Yards' former spot on Delaware Avenue

By Sinead Cummings
Starting Thursday, there will be a new place to grab a beer in Northern Liberties.

Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. is opening a tasting room in the former Yards Brewing Co. location on Delaware Avenue. Yards moved to a larger facility on Spring Garden Street last November.

Brian O'Reilly, formerly of Sly Fox Brewing, and Andrew Foss, formerly of St. Benjamin Brewing, created the lineup of beers for the new tasting room. There will also be a limited food menu.

According to an announcement on the opening, Mainstay Independent's name "comes from the brewing team's philosophy to create and maintain a balanced portfolio of consistently excellent beers, independently brewed in the city that defined independence."

The tasting room will be part of Craft Hall, a bakery, brew house, and barbecue kitchen concept by FCM Hospitality that is set to open in Northern Liberties in 2019.

"All the brewing has made me thirsty and I couldn't wait to share our beer with the public," said O'Reilly. "While we finish working on all the renovations for Craft Hall, it made sense to get a temporary tasting room ready."

As for Mainstay Independent's hours, it will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

The address is 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Sinead Cummings
