More Culture:

May 23, 2023

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner seeks actress to play her in 'Crying In H Mart' movie

The musician posted an open casting call for the lead role. The film will chronicle her upbringing and grief after her mother's death from cancer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Japanese Breakfast
Michelle Zauner Crying In H Mart Meg McLaughlin/The Register/Meg McLaughlin/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michelle Zauner, singer and guitarist for Japanese Breakfast, is searching for someone to play her in the upcoming film adaptation of her memoir 'Crying in H Mart.'

The upcoming film adaptation of "Crying In H Mart," the best-selling memoir from Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner, is in need of an actress to play the leading role.

Zauner, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, posted an open casting call for an 18- to 25-year-old Korean American woman to play her in the movie. "Who will play Ms. Breakfast?" Zauner asked.

"Crying in H Mart," published by Knopf in 2021, is an expansion of Zauner's 2018 essay of the same name, published by The New Yorker. The book examines her childhood in the mostly white community of Eugene, Oregon, as well as the beginnings of her music career and the grief she experienced after her mother's death from pancreatic cancer in 2014, when Zauner was 25. She began shopping regularly at the Korean American supermarket chain H Mart and cooking traditional meals to stay connected to her mom.

The movie will feature Zauner's early years in Seoul, South Korea and Eugene. Zauner later moved to the Philadelphia area to attend Bryn Mawr College. Her music career took shape in Philly as she played in the emo band Little Big League and began recording and releasing her own songs under the name Japanese Breakfast, among other projects.

During that time, Zauner worked the coat check at Union Transfer. A sign was placed there in her honor after Japanese Breakfast played a string of shows at the venue last summer. Zauner lived in Philly until the beginning of 2020, when she relocated to New York.

"Crying in H Mart," produced by Orion Pictures, will be directed by "The White Lotus" star Will Sharpe. The movie's soundtrack will feature original music from Japanese Breakfast. The band's last release was the critically acclaimed "Jubilee," which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

A release date for "Crying in H Mart" has not yet been set. People interested in the leading role can send a "creative video introduction" to hmartopencallcasting@gmail.com.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Japanese Breakfast Philadelphia Films Books

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gun reform bills passed by Pa. House face a tougher road in GOP-controlled Senate
Gun Reform Pennsylvania

Sponsored

WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union launch co-branded debit card
Limited - WSFS Bank Philadelphia Union Debit Card

Adult Health

Hot weather makes falling asleep more difficult, but these tips lead to more ZZZ's
Sleep Summer Hot Weather

Eagles

Game-by-game predictions for every NFC East team in 2023
Dak-Prescott-Eagles-Cowboys-Christmas-Eve-Haason-Reddick

Music

Jazmine Sullivan and Wé Ani perform duet of 'Bust Your Windows' during 'American Idol' season finale
American Idol Duet

Festivals

Newbold's summer music festival returns with live music and local beer
Newbold Music Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved