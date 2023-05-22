Jazmine Sullivan and Wé Ani perform duet of 'Bust Your Windows' during 'American Idol' season finale

As "American Idol" wrapped up its 21st season on Sunday night, Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with former contestant Wé Ani to perform a spirited duet of Sullivan's 2008 hit single, "Bust Your Windows."

The violin-laden track showcased the performers' soulful harmonies and was met with roaring applause, an excited hug between the two singers and a standing ovation from celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Ani, who was rasied in New Jersey but now lives in New York, was eliminated from ABC's singing competition during the show's Disney Night episode on Mother's Day, finishing in the top five and becoming a favorite among each of the judges.



For much of the season, Ani covered hit songs on the show while simultaneously releasing original music as an independent artist, NorthJersey reported. Her performances of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way," Adele's "Skyfall" and Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style" brought her close to the finish line, though she failed to garner enough support from viewers tuning in to vote for her favorite singers. Ani finished in the top 3 on NBC's "The Voice" in 2016.



Ani has released four singles and one EP so far in 2023, including "Won't Take Me Alive," a duet with fellow "American Idol" contestant PJAE. On Friday, just days after her elimination from the competition, Ani released "175 Lbs," a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Oak Felder, who previously worked with Demi Lovato and Usher.

Many of this season's eliminated contestants were seated during Sunday night's episode as Hawaii-based singer Iam Tongi was named the winner of Season 21 of "American Idol." Fellow contestants Megan Danielle and Colin Stough came in second and third place, respectively.

Sullivan has never graced the "Idol" stage before, though her music has become a fixture of singing competition shows, with singers eager to prove their vocal range by delivering covers utilizing Sullivan's low register and soulful riffs. In addition to her spot on "American Idol," Sullivan appeared as a mentor during Season 22 of "The Voice" alongside judge John Legend.

Sullivan, who was raised in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, spent her earliest days performing at the St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church in Germantown before heading to the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts. She has names Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu as major influences on her tone and ability to riff and run, which have become mainstays of her performances.

Since Sullivan's musical debut with "Need U Bad," "Bust Your Windows" and "Lions, Tigers & Bears" in 2008, the Philly native has gone on to release four studio albums, earning two Grammy Awards for her work on 2021's "Heaux Tales."

Earlier this year, Sullivan made the Academy Awards' shortlist for her performance of "Rise Up" from the "Till" soundtrack, though she ultimately was not nominated for best original song. Sullivan was named one of the greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone, coming in at No. 182.

Sullivan will appear alongside Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija and Ebony Riley as part of the North to Shore Festival in Atlantic City on June 10. Tickets are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

The three-hour finale of "American Idol" is available to stream on Hulu, though fans only looking to catch the performances can check out the show's YouTube channel for more than a dozen clips from the live show. Listen to Sullivan and Ani's performance of "Bust Your Windows" below.