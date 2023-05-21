More Culture:

May 21, 2023

After years of teasing senior citizen dating show, ABC announces 'The Golden Bachelor' will premiere this fall

The series will debut Monday nights following 'Dancing With the Stars' with a lead and cast yet to be announced

By Franki Rudnesky
golden bachelor abc Source/ABC

ABC has announced that 'The Golden Bachelor' senior citizen reality dating series will premiere in the fall.

Fans of ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise may have noticed a host of commercials in the past few years looking for senior citizen contestants. Now, the teased show is finally coming to fruition.

ABC has announced that "The Golden Bachelor," an unscripted series in which an eligible bachelor will date multiple women in the hopes of finding a partner to share the "sunset years of life" with, will finally premiere in the fall.

The show will join the franchise's "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," all of which usually feature a cast of 20- or 30-somethings. There have also been other spin-offs including "Listen to Your Heart" and "The Bachelor Winter Games."

The new reality show will air on Monday nights following "Dancing With the Stars."

ABC first started putting out casting calls for "The Golden Bachelor" in early 2020, but the plans were initially halted due to the pandemic. The show has since moved forward, with commercials during recent episodes of "The Bachelor" franchise shows calling for "seniors looking for love.” 

In the fall, ABC will be leaning into its unscripted roster of series, with no new scripted shows, amid the ongoing writers strike.

Details have not yet been released on the lead or the group of women who will vie for his heart. The premiere date also has not yet been announced.

