N.J.'s Wé Ani secures spot in 'American Idol' top 24 with performance of Aretha Franklin's 'Ain't No Way'

The competition is heating up on Season 21 of ABC's hit singing competition show "American Idol," as the judges choose which contestants will head to Hawaii for the next round of performances.



Among them is Wé Ani, the 23-year-old Paterson native whose viral audition shocked audiences and helped foster a fanbase for the soulful vocalist. During the Easter Sunday episode, Ani once again stunned celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry with a performance of Aretha Franklin's 1968 hit "Ain't No Way," which helped the singer secure her place in the top 24.

"We have a class of outstanding singers," Richie told Ani during Sunday's

. "Cutting it down is the hardest thing. And I've always thought trying to cut good singers is difficult. Trying to cut a great singer, that's impossible. You are a great singer — you're going to be (in) our next top 24."