Culturefest! at Penn Museum celebrates African and African diaspora culture

The Penn Museum partnered with The Colored Girls Museum in Germantown to host Culturefest! on Saturday, May 4.

In the afternoon, families are invited to learn about and celebrate cultural traditions across Africa and the African diaspora. Kids can make masks, attend an interactive storytelling workshop, go on a scavenger hunt through the museum, watch a drumming performance and check out an African-inspired marketplace.

All of the Culturefest! activities from 1 to 5 p.m. are free with museum admission, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 6-17.

The event serves as a prelude to the re-opening of the Penn Museum's Africa Galleries. They are currently undergoing renovations and won't be unveiled until mid-November.

Culturefest! doesn't end at 5 p.m., though. In the evening, adults can enjoy happy hour, a fashion show, a spoken word performance, live soul/rock music and a DJ.

Admission to the party is $15 and supports the Penn Museum's public programs.



Saturday, May 4

1-5 p.m. free with museum admission | 5-8 p.m. $15 tickets

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



