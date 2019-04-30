More Events:

April 30, 2019

Culturefest! at Penn Museum celebrates African and African diaspora culture

The event includes family-friendly activities in the afternoon and a party for adults at night

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Families are invited to the Penn Museum's Culturefest! on Saturday, May 4, to explore old and new cultural traditions across Africa and the African Diaspora.

The Penn Museum partnered with The Colored Girls Museum in Germantown to host Culturefest! on Saturday, May 4.

In the afternoon, families are invited to learn about and celebrate cultural traditions across Africa and the African diaspora. Kids can make masks, attend an interactive storytelling workshop, go on a scavenger hunt through the museum, watch a drumming performance and check out an African-inspired marketplace.

All of the Culturefest! activities from 1 to 5 p.m. are free with museum admission, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 6-17.

The event serves as a prelude to the re-opening of the Penn Museum's Africa Galleries. They are currently undergoing renovations and won't be unveiled until mid-November.

Culturefest! doesn't end at 5 p.m., though. In the evening, adults can enjoy happy hour, a fashion show, a spoken word performance, live soul/rock music and a DJ.

Admission to the party is $15 and supports the Penn Museum's public programs.

Culturefest! African and Diasporic Cultures

Saturday, May 4
1-5 p.m. free with museum admission | 5-8 p.m. $15 tickets
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

