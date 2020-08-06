South Jersey coffee shop owner whacked man with a shovel, prosecutors allege

Police found the victim lying on the ground and suffering from a head wound, the prosecutor's office said.

"A witness told police he saw McBride swing and hit the victim in the head with a shovel, causing the victim to fall to the ground," prosecutors said in a statement. Additionally, surveillance footage allegedly showed the victim "stumbling to the ground after being assaulted."

McBride claims the assault occurred in self defense, The Daily Journal reported.

The incident stemmed from prior issues with an "adjacent property owner and his tenants," McBride's attorney, John Zohlman III, told the newspaper. The employee confronted the couple in their store prior to the assault, he added.

McBride was released from Camden County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, pending a court hearing.