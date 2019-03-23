CURE Auto Insurance rolls out audacious Big D*** Nick Foles commercial

CURE Auto Insurance is based in Princeton, New Jersey, but the company has made clear where its football allegiance lies. CURE’s newest commercial, though, takes its boundary-pushing to a whole new level.

The commercial features a familiar No. 9 green football jersey, a row of urinals, and a thinly-veiled allusion to former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his particularly popular nickname:

If you need more background on the Big D*** Nick nickname, here’s plenty.

Incredibly, this is real. The company uploaded the commercial to its official YouTube page, and shared it on its official Twitter page:

CURE launched a similar PR stunt when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2018 with a shot at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the New England franchise’s Deflategate saga.

Lane Johnson, one of the biggest champions of Foles’ growing nickname, tweeted out his approval on Friday:

Unsurprisingly, plenty of people had some social media takes:

And here’s a tweet from 2013, from one user asking when Nick Foles would get his own CURE commercial during his first go-round with the Eagles:

Well, Eric, we have some news from the future, and it’s probably going to surprise you.

