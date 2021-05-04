More Health:

May 04, 2021

CVS expands in-store, mental health services to the Philly region

MinuteClinics in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties now offering counseling

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Cvs
cvs mental health Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

CVS is now offering mental health services at select locations in the Philadelphia region as part of a new program attempting to reach the increased number of people struggling with mental health conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVS Health is now offering mental health counseling at select MinuteClinics in the Philadelphia region — and more locations are expected to offer the service soon. 

Licensed therapists will be available on site and via telehealth meetings that allow people to receive counseling without leaving their homes. 

The services are an expansion of a pilot program launched in Houston, Texas, where 30% of residents reported feeling anxious or on edge more than half the days of the week, according to CVS. 

But withadult mental health having declined throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS has begun expanding the program. The company is targeting diverse communities where mental health care services are lacking, NPR reported. It plans to expand to 34 locations this year. 

The program has begun expanding to Pennsylvania and Florida, and soon will be launching in New Jersey. Four locations in the Philly suburbs already are offering mental health counseling. 

Here are the Southeastern Pennsylvania stores that will be participating in the program. Those currently offering counseling services are noted:

Philadelphia

•6701 Ridge Ave., Ste. 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Chester County

•760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380 (Available now)
•3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372

Delaware County

•3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 (Available now)

Montgomery County

•835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046 (Available now)
•2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (Available now)

Here are the South Jersey stores where counseling services will become available:

Camden County

•824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 80781

Burlington County

•360 Rte 73 S., Marlton, NJ 80532
•508 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 80601
•3110 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 80549

Gloucester County

•307 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 80801

People can sign up for a counseling session by calling 1-855-417-2486 or by signing up online. They must be at least 18 to participate.

Therapists will conduct an initial assessment and then work with individuals to create a personalized care plan, CVS says. Counseling services are available for continual support and, if needed, therapists can provide referrals to other specialists within the CVS network.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Cvs Philadelphia South Jersey Burlington County Therapy Montgomery County Counseling Camden County Gloucester County Delaware County Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Fitness

Rooftop yoga returns to Bok Bar through October
Rooftop Yoga Bok Bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved