CVS expands in-store, mental health services to the Philly region

CVS Health is now offering mental health counseling at select MinuteClinics in the Philadelphia region — and more locations are expected to offer the service soon.

Licensed therapists will be available on site and via telehealth meetings that allow people to receive counseling without leaving their homes.

The services are an expansion of a pilot program launched in Houston, Texas, where 30% of residents reported feeling anxious or on edge more than half the days of the week, according to CVS.



But withadult mental health having declined throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS has begun expanding the program. The company is targeting diverse communities where mental health care services are lacking, NPR reported. It plans to expand to 34 locations this year.

The program has begun expanding to Pennsylvania and Florida, and soon will be launching in New Jersey. Four locations in the Philly suburbs already are offering mental health counseling.

Here are the Southeastern Pennsylvania stores that will be participating in the program. Those currently offering counseling services are noted:

Philadelphia

•6701 Ridge Ave., Ste. 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Chester County

•760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380 (Available now)

•3015 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, PA 19372



Delaware County

•3930 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 (Available now)

Montgomery County

•835 Old York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046 (Available now)

•2400 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (Available now)

Here are the South Jersey stores where counseling services will become available:

Camden County

•824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 80781

Burlington County

•360 Rte 73 S., Marlton, NJ 80532

•508 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 80601

•3110 Route 38, Mount Laurel, NJ 80549

Gloucester County

•307 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 80801

People can sign up for a counseling session by calling 1-855-417-2486 or by signing up online. They must be at least 18 to participate.

Therapists will conduct an initial assessment and then work with individuals to create a personalized care plan, CVS says. Counseling services are available for continual support and, if needed, therapists can provide referrals to other specialists within the CVS network.