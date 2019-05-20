More Sports:

May 20, 2019

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott detained after shoving security guard in Las Vegas

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cowboys NFL
110618EzekielElliott Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles cannot allow Ezekiel Elliott to do his dumb eating thing.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was handcuffed over the weekend at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas, where he was filmed shoving a security guard to the ground, according to TMZ Sports.

Video of the incident, reportedly filmed around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, shows Elliott in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. At one point in the video, he gets in the face of a security guard and shoves the man to the ground with his forearm. He was placed in handcuffs shortly after the incident.

Elliott was reportedly having a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. His attorney, Frank Salzano, tolf TMZ Elliott was upset because he felt the festival's security staff were overreacting to the argument he had with the woman.

Elliott was not formally arrested and will not be charged with a crime, Salzano said. 

It's not outside the realm of possibility that the NFL could conduct its own investigation and impose discipline on Elliott if the league determines he violated the personal conduct policy.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, was suspended six games during the 2017-18 season after the NFL investigated allegations of physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never charged with a crime in that case, either.

A day after the incident in Las Vegas, Elliott was back in Dallas to lead a youth football camp.

The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the video as of Monday afternoon.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cowboys NFL Las Vegas Ezekiel Elliott Dallas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: First rounders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm, all red-hot
Adam-Haseley-Phillies-prospect-051919_USAT

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Rankings

Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving
Carroll - Traffic Cameras Dangerous Roads

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved