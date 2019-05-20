Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott detained after shoving security guard in Las Vegas

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was handcuffed over the weekend at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas, where he was filmed shoving a security guard to the ground, according to TMZ Sports.

Video of the incident, reportedly filmed around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, shows Elliott in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. At one point in the video, he gets in the face of a security guard and shoves the man to the ground with his forearm. He was placed in handcuffs shortly after the incident.

Elliott was reportedly having a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. His attorney, Frank Salzano, tolf TMZ Elliott was upset because he felt the festival's security staff were overreacting to the argument he had with the woman.

Elliott was not formally arrested and will not be charged with a crime, Salzano said.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that the NFL could conduct its own investigation and impose discipline on Elliott if the league determines he violated the personal conduct policy.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, was suspended six games during the 2017-18 season after the NFL investigated allegations of physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never charged with a crime in that case, either.

A day after the incident in Las Vegas, Elliott was back in Dallas to lead a youth football camp.

The Cowboys have not publicly commented on the video as of Monday afternoon.