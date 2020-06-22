More Sports:

June 22, 2020

Man arrested after video shows Eagles' Dallas Goedert sucker-punched at South Dakota bar

Security video shows incident involving Philadelphia tight end

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Dallas_Goedert_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Dallas Goedert during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 3, 2019.

A Florida man is facing an assault charge after Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was knocked unconscious at a bar in South Dakota early Saturday morning, police said. 

Authorities in Aberdeen announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, who was visiting the area with friends from Sarasota. The case is being handled by the Brown County State's Attorneys Office. 

Security footage of the incident at Zoo Bar surfaced this weekend after rumors spread that Goedert had been "sucker-punched" in Aberdeen, about an hour drive away from his hometown in Britton. Goedert, 25, played college football at South Dakota State University.

In the video, Goedert is first seen with his hand on one man's chest. Hadala then enters the picture and lands a strong punch to Goedert's head, knocking him to the ground. Other patrons at the bar then surrounded both men.

Police responded to the bar just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. An ambulance was sent to the scene and Goedert was evaluated at Avera St. Luke's Hospital. He was later released and is doing "fine," according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

RELATED ARTICLE: 10 reasons the Cowboys will be dumpster fire this season

A source told Mike Kaye of NJ.com that Goedert was out with his family. The Press of Atlantic City reported that Goedert approached the two men in the video because they "kept saying disrespectful things" and Goedert wanted to "tell them to chill."

Police scanner traffic from early Saturday suggested Aberdeen authorities were checking local hotels for “a group that flew in from Florida,” with a rental car with plates from Sioux Falls, according to the local Watertown Public Opinion

Goedert, who has played two seasons in Philadelphia, received words of support from some Eagles teammates, including roommate Avonte Maddox and Pro Bowler Lane Johnson.

Goedert finished second on the team last year in receptions (58), receiving yards (607) and receiving touchdowns (5) behind Zach Ertz in the Eagles' tight-end heavy offense. 

