Man arrested after video shows Eagles' Dallas Goedert sucker-punched at South Dakota bar

June 22, 2020
A Florida man is facing an assault charge after Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was knocked unconscious at a bar in South Dakota early Saturday morning, police said.
Authorities in Aberdeen announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, who was visiting the area with friends from Sarasota. The case is being handled by the Brown County State's Attorneys Office.
Security footage of the incident at Zoo Bar surfaced this weekend after rumors spread that Goedert had been "sucker-punched" in Aberdeen, about an hour drive away from his hometown in Britton. Goedert, 25, played college football at South Dakota State University.
In the video, Goedert is first seen with his hand on one man's chest. Hadala then enters the picture and lands a strong punch to Goedert's head, knocking him to the ground. Other patrons at the bar then surrounded both men.
This is the video of Dallas Goedert getting suckered punched in Aberdeen, SD.— #NoJusticeNoPeace ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@SamStompy) June 21, 2020
Source is one of my best friends in college's (South Dakota School of Minesand Technology) BIL who knows the bar owner.@RapSheet @AdamSchefter @nflnetwork @richeisen pic.twitter.com/v0hMeMsKz5
Police responded to the bar just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. An ambulance was sent to the scene and Goedert was evaluated at Avera St. Luke's Hospital. He was later released and is doing "fine," according to ESPN's Tim McManus.
A source told Mike Kaye of NJ.com that Goedert was out with his family. The Press of Atlantic City reported that Goedert approached the two men in the video because they "kept saying disrespectful things" and Goedert wanted to "tell them to chill."
Police scanner traffic from early Saturday suggested Aberdeen authorities were checking local hotels for “a group that flew in from Florida,” with a rental car with plates from Sioux Falls, according to the local Watertown Public Opinion.
Goedert, who has played two seasons in Philadelphia, received words of support from some Eagles teammates, including roommate Avonte Maddox and Pro Bowler Lane Johnson.
Yeah, lucky I wasn’t there. Would have been some problems deadass.— Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) June 20, 2020
Ridiculous. Let me know the time & place. I got you @goedert33. https://t.co/nlM5upWKIF— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) June 21, 2020