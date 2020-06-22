Man arrested after video shows Eagles' Dallas Goedert sucker-punched at South Dakota bar

A Florida man is facing an assault charge after Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was knocked unconscious at a bar in South Dakota early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities in Aberdeen announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala, who was visiting the area with friends from Sarasota. The case is being handled by the Brown County State's Attorneys Office.

Security footage of the incident at Zoo Bar surfaced this weekend after rumors spread that Goedert had been "sucker-punched" in Aberdeen, about an hour drive away from his hometown in Britton. Goedert, 25, played college football at South Dakota State University.

In the video, Goedert is first seen with his hand on one man's chest. Hadala then enters the picture and lands a strong punch to Goedert's head, knocking him to the ground. Other patrons at the bar then surrounded both men.

Police responded to the bar just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. An ambulance was sent to the scene and Goedert was evaluated at Avera St. Luke's Hospital. He was later released and is doing "fine," according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

