November 15, 2023

Dave & Buster's to open Atlantic City location in December

The entertainment venue will have more than 100 arcade games and a sports bar with a 40-foot screen

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Dave & Buster's Atlantic City

Dave & Buster's is opening a location in Atlantic City's Tanger Outlets on Monday, Dec. 11.

Dave & Buster's is opening its first Atlantic City location next month in the Tanger Outlets space once occupied by the 40/40 Club sports bar and lounge owned by Jay-Z.

The entertainment venue, at 2120 Atlantic Ave., will include more than 100 arcade games and a sports bar with a 40-foot screen. It will serve lunch and dinner and offer beer, wine and cocktails. It opens Monday, Dec. 11.

Dave & Buster's has 157 locations in North America, including two in Philadelphia, one in Plymouth Meeting and one at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood, South Jersey. Last year, the company acquired rival chain Main Event, which has 58 locations in the U.S.

The company seeks to hire 160 positions in Atlantic City, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game techs.

In March, Dave & Buster's CEO Chris Morris said the Dallas-based company planned to expand after a strong performance in the last fiscal year. Dave & Buster's reported $2 billion in revenue, a 50.6% increase from the previous year and a 45% jump from its pre-pandemic earnings in 2019. 

