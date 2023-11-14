Flight Club darts bar to open in Center City next summer

Center City will get a new bar dedicated to darts next summer when Flight Club opens at the historic Philadelphia Stock Exchange building on Walnut Street.

It will fill a vacant 7,000-square-foot space at 1417 Walnut St. previously occupied by a Citizens Bank branch. The space is under the former Morton's Steakhouse, which closed in early 2020.

The tech-infused concept comes from London and uses an automatic scoring system, making it easier for people to socialize during games. The Philly location, the seventh Flight Club planned in the U.S., will include 11 semiprivate playing areas, as well as shareable bar food and craft cocktails.

The Walnut Street building, designed by famed architect Horace Trumbauer, housed the Philadelphia Stock Exchange until 1966 and currently is an apartment complex run by PMC Property Group. Morton's Steakhouse had a 20-year run inside the building.

Flight Club is one of several tech-infused gaming concepts led by State of Play Hospitality. The group also created Puttshack, the mini golf concept that has since spun out of State of Play and has a location coming to Center City next summer inside the Shops at Liberty Place on Chestnut Street.

Over the last five years, Flight Club locations have opened in Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and Denver.

The bar in Philly is set for a summer opening, but an opening date has not yet been determined.