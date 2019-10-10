FOX29 reporter leaving TV news for violence prevention job with Philly government

FOX29 reporter Dave Kinchen will be leaving the station after eight years for a role in city government, he announced.

Kinchen told followers on Facebook and Twitter that he'll be moving on to serve as communications manager for Philadelphia's Office of Violence Prevention, which was created by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2017.

Before starting in media in 2004, Kinchen held government and policy roles with the city of Farmington Hills in Michigan, the Michigan Municipal League and the National League of Cities.