Woman caught on video allegedly stealing from Philadelphia day care

A woman allegedly stole an envelope of cash from a day care in the Ogontz section of the city and and was caught on video, Philadelphia police said.

Detectives are looking for the unidentified suspect, who entered the day care on 5700 block of North Broad Street around 5:45 on Sept. 19 and began asking questions about the services the facility provides, police said.



On Monday, investigators released video of the woman allegedly stealing a manila envelope that had been inside a drawer in the day care's office. There was approximately $650 inside the envelope.

Police described the suspect as a woman who is about 40 years old with a heavy build. When the video was recorded, she was wearing a dark-blue denim jacket, gray tights, and white sneakers with pink-colored objects on the sides.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts, can call (215) 686 TIPS (8477) or (215) 686-3353/3354. Tips can also be texted to PPD TIP (773847). All tip information with be kept confidential.

