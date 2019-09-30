More News:

September 30, 2019

Woman caught on video allegedly stealing from Philadelphia day care

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Theft
Carroll - Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Police are looking for a woman who stole $650 from a day care in Philadelphia.

A woman allegedly stole an envelope of cash from a day care in the Ogontz section of the city and and was caught on video, Philadelphia police said.

Detectives are looking for the unidentified suspect, who entered the day care on 5700 block of North Broad Street around 5:45 on Sept. 19 and began asking questions about the services the facility provides, police said. 

MORE NEWS: One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times

On Monday, investigators released video of the woman allegedly stealing a manila envelope that had been inside a drawer in the day care's office. There was approximately $650 inside the envelope.

Police described the suspect as a woman who is about 40 years old with a heavy build. When the video was recorded, she was wearing a dark-blue denim jacket, gray tights, and white sneakers with pink-colored objects on the sides.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts, can call (215) 686 TIPS (8477)  or (215) 686-3353/3354. Tips can also be texted to PPD TIP (773847). All tip information with be kept confidential.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Theft Philadelphia Investigations Police Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: If (or when) the Phillies fire Kapler, who should take over as manager?
Kapler-Middleton_092919_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Eagles

What they're saying: Whether it's Jalen Ramsey or someone else, Eagles need cornerback help
Eagles-CB-options_092819_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Festivals

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood
Old City Fest 2019

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved