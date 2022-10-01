More News:

October 01, 2022

Find Pennsylvania's best spots to go leaf peeping using the state's fall foliage report

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources tracks where to get optimal color every autumn

By Cassie Miller, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
The photo above shows the autumn leaves in Jim Thorpe.

Pennsylvania tracks the best spots to go leaf peeping so you can know where to get the best views of colorful foliage this autumn. The fall foliage report is available online and is updated every Thursday. The photo above shows the autumn leaves in Jim Thorpe.

Residents and visitors to Pennsylvania can now view reports on fall foliage across the state. 

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources launched its annual fall foliage report, giving tourists – and residents – the ability to track changing foliage across the commonwealth and find the best spots for viewing the colorful leaves.

"Each year we are blessed with the opportunity to view some of the world's most beautiful fall foliage here in the commonwealth," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "It is important to remember that Pennsylvania is a large state with more than 130 native tree species. This gives residents and tourists plentiful opportunities to see a wide array of colors, ensuring every autumn."

Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state," according to DCNR. 

The report will be updated weekly on Thursdays.

Cassie Miller

