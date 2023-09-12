Suspect identified in hit-and-run that killed Delco mother

Authorities have identified the driver suspected of killing a young mother in a hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia last month. Domair Lee Brown, 31, is wanted for allegedly striking and killing Ashley McLean-Gaylor near 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Brown faces several criminal charges, including homicide, driving under the influence, making false reports, tampering with evidence and driving without a license, according to a warrant posted online by the Sharon Hill Police Department. Police are urging Brown to turn himself in.

McLean-Gaylor was reportedly crossing the street when she was struck by a 2023 Honda Civic with New York plates in the early morning hours of Aug. 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered the vehicle with its windshield badly damaged but were initially unable to identify its driver.

A 27-year-old mother of two who lived in Glenolden, McLean-Gaylor, who was reportedly set to be married to her fiancé, was the daughter of a longtime Delaware County police officer. After the deadly incident, the Fraternal Order of Police offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. The FOP also set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for help pay for McLean-Gaylor's funeral and support her surviving family members. The GoFundMe has raised $86,000 to date.

On Aug. 30, police arrested 43-year-old Sharon Hill resident Monia Tabon and charged her with making false police reports in connection with the incident. Authorities said Tabon falsely reported to police that her rental car – which they believe to be the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run – had been stolen immediately following the accident. Police said Tabon's story did not add up and that there was no physical evidence that the car had been stolen. Tabon was out of the state at the time of the hit-and-run.

The Sharon Hill Police Department says anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts can call Detective Vincent Procopio at 610-237-6200 or Detective Vincent Port Delco CID (Homicide Unit) at 610-891-4700.