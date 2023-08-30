More News:

August 30, 2023

Woman charged in relation to deadly hit-and-run that killed Glenolden woman

Monia Tabon, arrested for filing a false police report, was not the driver in the crash that killed Ashley McClean-Gaylor, but police say she may know the person responsible

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-and-Run
Hit and run Southwest Philadelphia KAT WILCOX/PEXELS.COM

Authorities charged Monia Tabon with making a false police report in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that killed Ashley McClean-Gaylor, 27, of Glenolden, on Saturday.

Investigators are one step closer to identifying the driver in the deadly hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

A Delaware County woman has been charged with making a false police report after she allegedly reported her rental car stolen early Saturday morning. Investigators believe the car may have struck and killed McClean-Gaylor as she was crossing the street on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 2:30 a.m., according to 6ABC.

The woman facing charges, Monia Tabon, 43, of Sharon Hill, was out of the state at the time of the crash, but investigators said she may know the person who was driving the rental car when McClean-Gaylor was killed. The car, recovered by Philadelphia police, had a badly-damaged windshield, but no evidence of forced entry or theft. 

Tabon was returning home from a trip to Florida when she was arrested Sunday at Philadelphia International Airport for allegedly making the false report. She allegedly told Sharon Hill police that an app on her phone alerted her that the rental car had been moved from outside a relative's home while she was away, leading her to believe that it had been stolen. However, police said her story did not add up and that the vehicle did not appear to have been stolen. Tabon also allegedly changed some details of her story over the course of being questioned by police. 

Earlier this week, the Fraternal Order of Police offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crash. 

McClean-Gaylor, a mother of two who lived in Glenolden, reportedly was set to be married to her fiancé. She was the daughter of a longtime Delaware County police officer. 

Anyone with information related to the crash or the driver can contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at (215) 686-TIPS. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-and-Run Philadelphia Sharon Hill Crime Crashes Southwest Philadelphia Glenolden Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Lucy The Elephant

6 historic places by the Jersey Shore you'll want to see
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Family Court building to become hotel, African American Museum to move to the Parkway
Philly Family Court Building

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered
083023JalenHurts

Healthy Eating

Fruit and vegetable 'prescriptions' may boost heart health, study says
Produce Prescriptions Health

Food & Drink

Jim's Steaks set to reopen its iconic cheesesteak spot on South Street in late October
Jim's Steaks reopening

Shopping

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved