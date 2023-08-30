Woman charged in relation to deadly hit-and-run that killed Glenolden woman

Investigators are one step closer to identifying the driver in the deadly hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

A Delaware County woman has been charged with making a false police report after she allegedly reported her rental car stolen early Saturday morning. Investigators believe the car may have struck and killed McClean-Gaylor as she was crossing the street on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 2:30 a.m., according to 6ABC.

Tabon was returning home from a trip to Florida when she was arrested Sunday at Philadelphia International Airport for allegedly making the false report. She allegedly told Sharon Hill police that an app on her phone alerted her that the rental car had been moved from outside a relative's home while she was away, leading her to believe that it had been stolen. However, police said her story did not add up and that the vehicle did not appear to have been stolen. Tabon also allegedly changed some details of her story over the course of being questioned by police.

Earlier this week, the Fraternal Order of Police offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crash.

McClean-Gaylor, a mother of two who lived in Glenolden, reportedly was set to be married to her fiancé. She was the daughter of a longtime Delaware County police officer.

Anyone with information related to the crash or the driver can contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180 or call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at (215) 686-TIPS.