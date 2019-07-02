More News:

July 02, 2019

Delco 9-year-old makes acrobatic Little League play, lands on SportsCenter Top 10

Shaun Kemble one-upped Bryce Harper during a Marple Township summer baseball game

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Shaun Kemple, 9, of Delaware County, prepares to hurdle the catcher during a Little League game over the weekend. Kemple's play landed on SportsCenter's Top 10.

Local high school and college athletes often find themselves in SportsCenter's daily Top 10 when something particularly spectacular happens, like this dunk from a La Salle College High School basketball player.

A 9-year-old kid reaching No. 6 on SC's Top 10, however, is almost unheard of.

MORE: How a very good dog is helping a local vet escape the lingering effects of war

Yet that's where Delaware County resident Shaun Kemble found himself Tuesday morning, with his spectacular leaping play from a Little League game in Marple Township.

Kemble's parents, Lauren and Michael, shared the video on Facebook on Monday morning, and by Monday night the clip was featured in the nightly Top 10, at No. 9. By Tuesday morning, the highlight was up to No. 6:

In case you want to see what beat Kemble's heroics, you can watch Tuesday's full SportsCenter Top 10 clip package here.

"Every 9 yr old little leaguers dream? To make Sportscenter?" Kemble's mother Lauren wrote in the above Facebook post Tuesday morning. "Could not be prouder of this kid and his team!"

MORE: Bag of possible human bones found in northern New Jersey snack stand

Kemble made that play look insanely easy, considering the degree of difficulty. Don't forget how hard it looked when Bryce Harper made an attempt at the same play earlier this season:

We're going to give Kemple the edge. Maybe he'd be able to get the Phillies out of their recent slump.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

