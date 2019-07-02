Bag of what could be human bones found in northern New Jersey snack stand

A bag of what appeared to be human bones was found at a snack stand in Alpine, New Jersey on Monday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said employees arrived at the State Line Cafe around 8 a.m. and found a plastic bag, hanging from the door, filled with what looked like human bones, the North Jersey Record reported.

Employees contacted the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department. Authorities then concluded the remains could be human bones.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate, and there is still no word on how the bag of bones got to the cafe.

Anyone with information about the bones should call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office's Cold Case Unit at (201) 226-5500.



Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.