More News:

March 26, 2019

Delaware Memorial Bridge to close twice for cargo ship carrying 188-foot cranes

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Traffic
Big cranes on a boat Shipping TV/YouTube

This is what the Zhen Hua 25 will look like when it passes underneath the Delaware Memorial Bridge. These are some big cranes!

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is closing twice in an eight-day span to accommodate a “heavy lift vessel” transporting 188-foot cranes to Philadelphia.

Both northbound and southbound traffic will be closed to all traffic for a half-hour Tuesday night, in the first of two trips by the Zhen Hua 25, the ship transporting the cranes to the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal at the Port of Philadelphia.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority said in a release that the bridge will be closed around roughly 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, and will reopen around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The vessel needs to travel under the bridge during low tide, the DRBA explained, and the bridge is closing to eliminate potential distracted driving.

Here’s what you can expect the very unusual ship to look like if you're near the bridge when it passes through:

Pretty wild!

The vessel is carrying what are called Super-Post-Panamax cranes, container cranes designed for high-volume loading and unloading. The Port of Philadelphia purchased these cranes from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited back in December of 2017.

The bridge will be closed for a second time when the Zhen Hua 25 makes its return trip out of the Port of Philadelphia, which is scheduled for April 2. The DRBA expects the bridge will close to traffic around 5:15 a.m. on the morning of the second trip, and re-open around 5:45 a.m.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Traffic Philadelphia Cranes Port of Philadelphia Boats Delaware Memorial Bridge

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Soooooo, are the Eagles going to add a good running back or not?
030619HowieRoseman

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved