More Health:

July 16, 2019

Delaware's law bumping the state smoking age to 21 is now in effect

"The first state" joins 16 other states in the legislation

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Health News
delaware smoking age law Riccardo Fissore/Unsplash

The anticipated Delaware law raising the legal age for state residents to buy and smoke tobacco products signed by Gov. John Carney in April goes into effect on Tuesday.

The new law raises the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 and restricts retailers from selling and adults from purchasing tobacco products for those under age and threatens a fine of up to $1,000 if caught doing so, the Delaware News Journal reports.

Delaware is the 17th state in the U.S. to pass such a regulation.

RELATED READ: Flesh-eating bacteria infections on the rise at Delaware, New Jersey beaches

The new law was propelled forward, in part, by the epidemic levels of teen vaping, which health officials and youth advocates, alike, are trying to combat in the state, the Journal reports.

One anti-tobacco youth advocate, Teayra Bowden, 17, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, tells the Journal:

“The more I learned about how this affects your health, the more passionate I became,” she said. “It’s important to have laws like this. The more you become educated the more you can help your peers.”

“We are all responsible to make sure we are preventing young people from ever smoking. The longer we can prevent them from smoking, the more likely they will not pick up this addiction," Deborah Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association, told the Journal.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Health News Delaware Teen Health Smoking E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Mental Health

Scientists are closing in on a blood test screening for Alzheimer's disease
alzheimers blood test

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Space

July's Buck Moon is the first full moon of summer: Here's what you need to know
Buck Moon eclipse July 16

Celebrities

Pink fires back at critics of photo with kids running through Holocaust Memorial
Pink holocaust memorial

Family-Friendly

Great Wiener Dog Race at Manayunk's Pretzel Park is fundraiser for PAWS
Lucky's Last Chance Great Wiener Dog Race happening in July

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved