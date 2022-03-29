More News:

March 29, 2022

Body found in wooded area of park in Delaware County, police say

Investigators say the person's remains were discovered Monday evening

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Delco Deshong Park Body

Human remains were found in Deshong Park in Chester, Delaware County on Monday, March 28, 2022. An investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities in Chester are investigating the discovery of human remains at a park on Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Deshong Park around 7:15 for a report of a deceased human body. 

When investigators arrived, they were led to a part of the park in a wooded area off of East 11th Street, where the remains were found.

Police did not provide additional information about the gender of the person who was found and did not indicate whether foul play is suspected.

An investigation into the discovery and the circumstances surrounding the person's death remains ongoing.

