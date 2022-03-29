Body found in wooded area of park in Delaware County, police say

Authorities in Chester are investigating the discovery of human remains at a park on Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Deshong Park around 7:15 for a report of a deceased human body.

When investigators arrived, they were led to a part of the park in a wooded area off of East 11th Street, where the remains were found.

Police did not provide additional information about the gender of the person who was found and did not indicate whether foul play is suspected.

An investigation into the discovery and the circumstances surrounding the person's death remains ongoing.