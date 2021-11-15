More Events:

November 15, 2021

Delco Festival of Lights will include shopping for first time

The county's chamber of the commerce seeks vendors to sell goods at the new holiday village market

By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
The Festival of Lights will take over Rose Tree Park in Media from 5 p.m. to 10 from December 3 to January 2 and for the first time ever, the festival will also include a "Holiday Village" populated by local merchants.

Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks off, but that doesn't mean it's too early for small businesses in Delaware County to start thinking about their December plans.

The Festival of Lights will take over Rose Tree Park in Media from 5 p.m. to 10 from Dec. 3 to Jan. 2. For the first time in its history, the festival will also include a holiday village populated by local merchants.

The village will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 on Fridays and Saturdays during the first three weekends in December. For $25 per night, vendors can reserve an electrified hut with a drop-down window.

There are 12 stalls, which means there are opportunities for up to 72 different businesses to showcase their wares during the six nights the village will be open. The village will also include two food trucks.

The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park has been taking place annually for more than 40 years, and the holiday village is sponsored by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

The first night of the holiday village will coincide with the festival's tree lighting ceremony.

For prospective vendors, the application form can be found at holiday village's website.

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

