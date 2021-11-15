Delco Festival of Lights will include shopping for first time

Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks off, but that doesn't mean it's too early for small businesses in Delaware County to start thinking about their December plans.



The Festival of Lights will take over Rose Tree Park in Media from 5 p.m. to 10 from Dec. 3 to Jan. 2. For the first time in its history, the festival will also include a holiday village populated by local merchants.

The village will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 on Fridays and Saturdays during the first three weekends in December. For $25 per night, vendors can reserve an electrified hut with a drop-down window.

There are 12 stalls, which means there are opportunities for up to 72 different businesses to showcase their wares during the six nights the village will be open. The village will also include two food trucks.

The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park has been taking place annually for more than 40 years, and the holiday village is sponsored by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

The first night of the holiday village will coincide with the festival's tree lighting ceremony.

For prospective vendors, the application form can be found at holiday village's website.