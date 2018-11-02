More Culture:

November 02, 2018

dELiA*s is back from the dead, rejoice '90s kids

So much nostalgia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
dELiA*s and Dolls Kill collaboration Dolls Kill/Facebook

This dELiA*s and Dolls Kill collaboration is all that and a bag of chips.

The dELiA*s catalog was what fashion dreams were made of in the late '90s and early '00s. Who else remembers circling must-have kitschy T-shirts in the glossy pages and begging your mom to buy it all?

If you wait long enough, everything will come back in style, so hopefully in the back of your closet you still have some amazingly funky dELiA*s pieces. If not, you can head over to Dolls Kill website, where they've brought dELiA*s back from the dead.

There are 70 items in the collection, but each is only available in limited quantities, which means – oh, snap – things are definitely going to sell out fast.

The dELiA*s revival includes chunky shoes, a T-shirt with the brand's name, mini backpacks, bold flower prints and rainbow colors.

Check out some of the lewks below, which are definitely all that and a bag of chips. 

