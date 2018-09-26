More Events:

September 26, 2018

Explore iconic fashion from over seven decades at Philadelphia Museum of Art

There will be pieces from Dior, Chanel, Vera Wang and many more notable designers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
"Fabulous Fashion: From Dior's New Look to Now" Courtesy of Philadelphia Museum of Art/"Fabulous Fashion: From Dior's New Look to Now"

Woman’s suit (jacket, skirt, belt and camisole) and bag, fall/winter 1998, designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior. Philadelphia Museum of Art: Gift of Martin Field.

A new fall exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will focus on fashion as an art form. 

"Fabulous Fashion: From Dior's New Look to Now" will be on view from Tuesday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, March 3.

The haute couture and ready-to-wear garments and accessories in the collection range in date from 1947 – the year Christian Dior’s revolutionary "New Look" was introduced – to recent ensembles by audacious designer Bernhard Willhelm.

RELATED: A new fine dining restaurant is opening in the Philadelphia Museum of Art | Fall exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature Victorian dolls

Two pink outfits from 50 years apart will be the first thing visitors see when they enter the exhibit. 

Dior’s two-piece, pale pink, satin day dress from 1948, with a nipped-in waist and full skirt that epitomizes the ultra-feminine "New Look," contrasts with a flirtatious, hot pink, fur-collared wool suit designed in 1998 by John Galliano for the house of Dior. Both embody fashion-forward dressing for the time.

Throughout the exhibit, designers' works will be grouped together to offer striking visual comparisons.

"Fabulous Fashion" will explore designers’ creative use of color and pattern, shape and volume, draping, metallics, bridal traditions and innovations, and embellishments.

Included in the collection will be a 1972 Chanel suit, a dress made of plastic discs linked by metal rings designed in the '60s by Paco Rabanne, a 1999 Vera Wang custom-made bridal dress and many more iconic pieces of fashion history.

"Fabulous Fashion: From Dior’s New Look to Now"

Tuesday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, March 3
$14-$20 general admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Museum of Art Fashion Exhibits Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

The McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park is closing
McFadden's

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Court

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault
Bill Cosby

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Health News

Why older skin heals with less scarring
0926201_scar_Flickr_CC

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.