More Culture:

April 11, 2021

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair canceled for second consecutive year

Organizers cited ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for their decision to call off this spring's event

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Competitions Horses
Devon Horse Show Michael S. Wirtz/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

The Devon Horse Show has been canceled for two straight years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 125th edition of the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair will officially have to wait until 2022.

The 2021 event, which was scheduled to take place May 27-June 6 on the Main Line, has been canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the U.S. Equestrian Federation, organizers said Saturday.

"Although many other equestrian events are operating during this time, the DHSCF is uniquely tied to our local audience and spectator base and we did not feel that we could, in good faith, jeopardize future events for the sake of running this year against so many financial and operational challenges," event organizers said. "This decision was made to protect the financial viability of the show for years to come."

Organizers of the Devon Horse Show said that the decision to call off this year's competition was made based upon "the far-reaching operational and financial implications" of U.S. Equestrian's coronavirus restrictions regarding spectators at events.

"The organizers together with the Board of Directors evaluated multiple options, but were ultimately unable to operate under the current restrictions outlined by the sport’s governing body," event organizers said.

Devon Horse Show organizers said that they were told this week that updated guidelines for the competition would not be available until mid-May.

"This time frame does not provide sufficient time to adequately plan and prepare for a show of the DHSCF’s size and caliber," event organizers said. "In fairness to the competitors, sponsors, ticket holders, vendors, volunteers and all others involved, the DHSCF believes that the decision to cancel is the best under the circumstances."

Event organizers said that they will be contacting stakeholders with more information about the cancellation process in the coming weeks.

"The health and well-being of the entire DHSCF community is always of utmost importance, and while we believed we could run a safe and successful outdoor event, the lack of movement in attendance guidelines from USEF made it a financial impossibility even with significant fundraising efforts for the competition to continue in 2021." 

The 2020 Devon Horse Show and Country Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's event was scheduled to take place in May.

This was the first time that the competition had been called off since it was put on hold for three straight years due to World War II.

The event, which began in 1896, is both the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the U.S. The country fair began in 1919.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Competitions Horses Philadelphia Pennsylvania COVID-19 Devon Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: How good is Eric Wilson? How does he impact LB corps, Eagles draft plans?
Eric-Wilson-celebration_0400821_usat

Children's Health

Most children who develop MIS-C show no initial COVID-19 symptoms
MIS-C without COVID symptoms

Social Media

Philly iceberg meme will test your obscure knowledge of the city
Philly iceberg Photo

Unemployment

Pa. to implement 'quicker and easier' unemployment compensation system, labor department says
pennsylvania unemployment claims

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Who could Flyers look to deal if they're deadline sellers?
Scott_Laughton_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture
Best Picture Showcase at drive-in

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved