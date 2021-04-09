Philly school district staffer named 'Pennsylvania School Nurse of the Year'

A longtime employee of the School District of Philadelphia has been awarded for her work as a school nurse.

Eileen Duffey-Bernt, who works at The Academy at Palumbo in South Philly's Bella Vista neighborhood has been named Pennsylvania's "School Nurse of the Year" by the National Association of School Nurses.

Duffey-Bernt has worked for the district for more than 25 years, including the last 12 at Palumbo. She has spent time working as both a nurse and a teacher, and also worked as a pediatric nurse for the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She was selected as the winner from a group of seven finalists.



"We are honored to have someone as skilled, knowledgeable and passionate about her work as Nurse Eileen Duffey-Bernt. I am glad to see her leadership, dedication and work ethic recognized across the state and among her peers," said Karyn Lynch, the district's chief of student support services. The finalists, who were all certified school nurses, were chosen by the Pennsylvania Association of School Nurses and Practitioners. The national organization then picked the top nurse, as it does for each state. The school district said Duffey-Bernt was being awarded for her "outstanding service to the students and staff of the School District of Philadelphia."