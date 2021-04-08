More News:

April 08, 2021

Pa. to implement 'quicker and easier' unemployment compensation system, labor department says

An update to the state's website has been in the works since 2006

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Unemployment Benefits
pennsylvania unemployment claims Sharon McCutcheon/via Unsplash

Pennsylvania will transition its unemployment compensation system into a new, updated format, the state's Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday.

Pennsylvania will transition its unemployment compensation system into a new, updated format, the state's Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday. 

The department's decades-old financial assistance website will also be replaced with a new one that is scheduled to launch on June 8. 

Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Labor & Industry, said that the modern system will replace an obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system.

"The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff and third-party administrators," Barrier said. 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during which jobless claims have skyrocketed, put pressure on the outdated system. 

"The pandemic stressed an already antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job," she added. 

The update is the result of a series of failed attempts to replace the system that date back to 2006, the AP reported.

One of those failed attempts came to attention in 2017, when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration sued the tech company IBM, after the state paid them $170 million for work updating the L&I website which IBM never completed. 

Labor officials said Thursday that the new platform will be "quicker and easier" for users. 

The following programs which will be upgraded, getting a new home on the updated website, are listed below. 

• Unemployment Compensation (UC)
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
• Extended Benefits (EB)
• Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC)
• Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Across the country, unemployment claims spiked last week despite the growing number of individuals who are vaccinated. Claims rose from 728,000 to 744,000, the Inquirer reported Thursday.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Unemployment Benefits Pennsylvania Jobs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Kevin Cooney: So far this season, Joe Girardi has been handling the 'bull'
Joe-Girardi_040821_usat

Men's Health

Nature provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits
Nature Health Benefits

Forbes

Three Philadelphians made it on Forbes' 2021 World Billionaire's List
Philadelphia Billionaires

Flyers

NHL trade rumors: Who could Flyers look to deal if they're deadline sellers?
Scott_Laughton_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg

Music

Watch Tierra Whack's new LEGO-filled music video created by Philly kids
tierra whack link

Entertainment

Drive-in at the Navy Yard will screen all eight Oscar nominees for best picture
Best Picture Showcase at drive-in

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved