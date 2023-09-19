More News:

September 19, 2023

Former Eagle Dion Lewis arrested for allegedly refusing to leave Florida casino

Lewis, 32, who starred at the University of Pittsburgh and had a 10-year NFL career, was charged with trespassing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Trespassing
Dion Lewis Arrest Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Dion Lewis, 32, shown in 2012, was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a casino in Tampa, Florida.

Former Philadelphia Eagle Dion Lewis was arrested Monday afternoon at a Florida casino after he allegedly became unruly and belligerent and refused to leave, according to news reports. 

Lewis, 32, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, TMZ reported. A Seminole Police Department spokesperson said Lewis had caused a disturbance, but did not provide any other details about what led to his arrest.

Lewis was charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. He was released late Monday night from a jail in Hillsborough County on $500 bond.

In June, Lewis was banned from an upstate New York strip club after he allegedly punched a security staffer in the head when asked to leave. The staffer declined to pursue charges. 

Later this summer, the University of Albany football team said he was no longer serving as a volunteer assistant coach. He had joined the staff in March, having grown up in Albany. Coach Greg Gattuso said Lewis "got what he wanted out of it and we just moved on."

Lewis, a running back who starred at the University of Pittsburgh, played two seasons with the Eagles after being taken in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He backed up his former Pitt teammate LeSean McCoy and returned kicks. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

Lewis later spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, appearing in two Super Bowls – the Pats' improbable comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and their loss to the Eagles in 2018. 

Lewis retired in 2021 with 2,425 rushing yards, 1,408 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. His final seasons came with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. 

At Pitt, Lewis rushed for 2,860 yards, the sixth-most in school history, over two seasons. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Trespassing Florida NFL Crime Patriots Eagles Casinos

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival

Just In

Must Read

Government

Chester County Prison plans major security upgrades following Danelo Cavalcante's escape
Danelo Cavalcante escape

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Arts & Culture

Mütter Museum asks the public to weigh in on ethical battle over displaying human remains
Mutter Museum Gallery

Sixers

Report: Sixers 'expected' to sign Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly-Oubre-Hornets-Sixers-Tobias-Harris-Tyrese-Maxey

Nonprofits

The Red Cross has a national blood shortage; here's where to donate in Philly
Blood shortage Red Cross

Holiday

Drink and be scary at these Halloween bars popping up in Philly
halloween craftsman row

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved