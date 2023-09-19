Former Eagle Dion Lewis arrested for allegedly refusing to leave Florida casino

Former Philadelphia Eagle Dion Lewis was arrested Monday afternoon at a Florida casino after he allegedly became unruly and belligerent and refused to leave, according to news reports.

Lewis, 32, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, TMZ reported. A Seminole Police Department spokesperson said Lewis had caused a disturbance, but did not provide any other details about what led to his arrest.

Lewis was charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. He was released late Monday night from a jail in Hillsborough County on $500 bond.

In June, Lewis was banned from an upstate New York strip club after he allegedly punched a security staffer in the head when asked to leave. The staffer declined to pursue charges.

Later this summer, the University of Albany football team said he was no longer serving as a volunteer assistant coach. He had joined the staff in March, having grown up in Albany. Coach Greg Gattuso said Lewis "got what he wanted out of it and we just moved on."

Lewis, a running back who starred at the University of Pittsburgh, played two seasons with the Eagles after being taken in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He backed up his former Pitt teammate LeSean McCoy and returned kicks. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

Lewis later spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, appearing in two Super Bowls – the Pats' improbable comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and their loss to the Eagles in 2018.

Lewis retired in 2021 with 2,425 rushing yards, 1,408 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. His final seasons came with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

At Pitt, Lewis rushed for 2,860 yards, the sixth-most in school history, over two seasons.