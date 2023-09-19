Report: Eagles are working out CB William Jackson III

The Eagles' secondary is depleted and reinforcements could be on the way. According to reporter Jordan Schultz, former Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is working out for the Eagles on Tuesday:



Jackson was a first-round pick for the Bengals in 2016. He's played the last two seasons in Washington, totaling 10 pass deflections and zero interceptions in 16 games. Jackson was targeted 24 times in coverage in 2022, allowing 7.9 yards per target and an opposing quarterback rating of 121.9. Those numbers weren't much better in 2021 when Jackson was targeted 66 times, allowing 7.5 yards per target with an opposing QB rating of 100.4 (via pro-football-reference).

Jackson was traded to Pittsburgh during the middle of the 2022 season, but never suited up for the Steelers due to back injuries.

This comes on the heels of the news that starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox will undergo surgery for a torn pec, putting his season in jeopardy, while James Bradberry remains in concussion protocol ahead of the Eagles' Week 3 matchup with the Buccaneers. Jackson has experience playing both in the slot and on the outside.

The Eagles have a group of young cornerbacks at the back of their depth chart including Josh Jobe, who started in place of Bradberry in Week 2, Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo and a couple of others. Those players may well be the better upside play, but it looks like the Eagles are searching for some veteran support.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader