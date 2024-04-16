Former Doylestown Hospital director pleads guilty to charity fund embezzlement

Former Doylestown Hospital medical staff director Norma Galagarza plead guilty Monday to embezzling over $600,000 from a charitable fund.

Galagarza, 68, had been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, access device fraud and computer trespass. The Chalfont woman was sentenced to five years of probation, though normal sentencing guidelines call for six to 14 months.

She previously repaid the $604,702.29, which she had taken over 13 years, to Doylestown Hospital in full.

Galagarza retired from the hospital in March 2021, almost a year before the hospital's board started receiving insufficient charge funds in January 2022. The charge alerts were on an account that they weren't aware was still open. Upon further inspection, they found over $55,000 in unauthorized withdrawals and deposits from October 2020 to December 2021, according to prosecutors.

Detectives began investigating Galagarza in January 2022 and officially charged her in October 2023.

As director, Galagarza was the sole party responsible for overseeing spending on the account, which was set up for charitable donation by the Medical Executive Committee. In 2007, the committee stopped receiving monthly statements on the account and thought it had gone dormant. The mailing address on the account was also changed to Galagarza's home address.

From 2008 to 2021, Galagarza reportedly made 896 unauthorized transactions from the account to pay her taxes, car payments and credit card bills.

"These were private funds of the independent medical staff and were in no way connected to the operation of Doylestown Hospital. This isolated incident has had no impact on patient care or delivery of services," Doylestown Hospital said in a statement in October.