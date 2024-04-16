More News:

April 16, 2024

Former Doylestown Hospital director pleads guilty to charity fund embezzlement

Norma Galagarza was sentenced to five years probation for stealing over $600,000 from a charitable account she oversaw.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Embezzlement
041624_Doylestown_Hospital_Main.max-800x600.png Streetview/Google Maps

The 68-year-old from Chalfont stole the funds over 13 years from an account she oversaw, using it for car payments, credit card bills and her taxes.

Former Doylestown Hospital medical staff director Norma Galagarza plead guilty Monday to embezzling over $600,000 from a charitable fund. 

Galagarza, 68, had been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, access device fraud and computer trespass. The Chalfont woman was sentenced to five years of probation, though normal sentencing guidelines call for six to 14 months.  

She previously repaid the $604,702.29, which she had taken over 13 years, to Doylestown Hospital in full. 

Galagarza retired from the hospital in March 2021, almost a year before the hospital's board started receiving insufficient charge funds in January 2022. The charge alerts were on an account that they weren't aware was still open. Upon further inspection, they found over $55,000 in unauthorized withdrawals and deposits from October 2020 to December 2021, according to prosecutors. 

Detectives began investigating Galagarza in January 2022 and officially charged her in October 2023. 

As director, Galagarza was the sole party responsible for overseeing spending on the account, which was set up for charitable donation by the Medical Executive Committee. In 2007, the committee stopped receiving monthly statements on the account and thought it had gone dormant. The mailing address on the account was also changed to Galagarza's home address. 

From 2008 to 2021, Galagarza reportedly made 896 unauthorized transactions from the account to pay her taxes, car payments and credit card bills. 

"These were private funds of the independent medical staff and were in no way connected to the operation of Doylestown Hospital. This isolated incident has had no impact on patient care or delivery of services," Doylestown Hospital said in a statement in October. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Embezzlement Doylestown Investigations Hospital

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Hiking Trail

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Woman charged in stabbings of 24-year-old, 1-year-old in Center City, police say
center city stabbings

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Wellness

A natural deception: 3 marketing myths the supplement industry wants you to swallow
Supplement Marketing Myths

TV

Ryan Gosling spoofs Taylor Swift song during 'Saturday Night Live' monologue
ryan gosling saturday night live

Eagles

Source: Eagles agree to a contract extension with WR DeVonta Smith
032824DeVontaSmith

Pop Culture

This year's Fan Expo Philadelphia will bring notable film and game actors to Philly
Fan Expo Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved