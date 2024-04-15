Eagles' Jordan Mailata joins band on stage at Bucks County bar, sings Amy Winehouse hit

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata has plenty to sing about these days after recently signing a $66 million contract extension to continue his career in Philadelphia.

The talented vocalist surprised people at an Irish pub in Bucks County on Friday by taking the microphone for a few songs during a set by New Jersey-band Code Emo.

The group was performing at Green Parrot in Newtown when band members said they noticed a "larger than life sized man" enjoying the show.

"He’s singing (along), dancing, getting his friends all hyped up," the band wrote on Instagram.

Eventually, the bar's staff informed the band that it was Mailata — and he wanted to sing a few songs. A clip shared on social media shows Mailata belting out "Valerie," the Zutons' song that got a hit cover from Mark Ronson and the late Amy Winehouse.

Mailata also sang Blink-182's "All The Small Things" and the Eagles' fight song.

Every so often, Mailata appears in videos singing at various occasions. He joined Darius Rucker on stage last year at Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival. He performed "Isn't She Lovely" for his wife at their wedding last summer. He's also appeared as a celebrity contestant on Fox's "The Masked Singer," and of course, he's been the star vocalist of both of the Eagles' Christmas albums alongside Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Mailata, who was born in Australia, sign an extension with the Eagles the will keep him in Philly through the 2028 season. With the recent retirement of Kelce, Mailata said he's eager to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' locker room.

"Any opportunity that I can get to lead from within, I will always embrace," Mailata said after signing his new contract. "Obviously, there's a big vacancy (now that) the people's champ, the people's mayor (Kelce) has retired. So I'm just looking forward to coming back here and building something that we can look forward to, build on what we ended on last year and just keep building onto what Philadelphia means."