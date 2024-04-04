Report: Eagles extend star tackle Jordan Mailata

The Eagles have been looking at the short term this offseason quite a bit — bringing in a bevy of players on short-term deals looking to fill holes ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

On Thursday a long-term move was reported by ESPN's Adan Schefter, that the team is going to retain and pay handsomely left tackle Jordan Mailata until 2028.

Mailata has become an anchor on Jalen Hurts' left side, and is half of one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the league opposite Lane Johnson.

It's a monster financial investment in a one-time seventh round project to teach an Australian rugby player to play American football. He's now one of the highest paid offensive linemen in NFL history.

