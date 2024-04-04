More Sports:

April 04, 2024

Report: Eagles extend star tackle Jordan Mailata

Jordan Mailata's story, from Australian rugby to NFL Sundays, continues to get better.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1769_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Jordan-Mailata.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: A photo of Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The Eagles have been looking at the short term this offseason quite a bit — bringing in a bevy of players on short-term deals looking to fill holes ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

On Thursday a long-term move was reported by ESPN's Adan Schefter, that the team is going to retain and pay handsomely left tackle Jordan Mailata until 2028.

Mailata has become an anchor on Jalen Hurts' left side, and is half of one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the league opposite Lane Johnson. 

It's a monster financial investment in a one-time seventh round project to teach an Australian rugby player to play American football. He's now one of the highest paid offensive linemen in NFL history.

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Green

Harford County, Maryland: Your new favorite road trip
Limited - Destination Gettysburg 2

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!

