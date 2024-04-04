Report: Eagles extend star tackle Jordan Mailata

April 04, 2024
The Eagles have been looking at the short term this offseason quite a bit — bringing in a bevy of players on short-term deals looking to fill holes ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
On Thursday a long-term move was reported by ESPN's Adan Schefter, that the team is going to retain and pay handsomely left tackle Jordan Mailata until 2028.
This just in: Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata reached agreement on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per sources. The deal ties Mailata to Philadelphia through the 2028 season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024
It's a monster financial investment in a one-time seventh round project to teach an Australian rugby player to play American football. He's now one of the highest paid offensive linemen in NFL history.
