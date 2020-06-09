More News:

June 09, 2020

Dismembered body found in Schuylkill River near Bartram's Garden

By Virginia Streva
A dismembered body of a man was found in the Schuylkill River near Bartram's Garden Dock and Community Boat House around 7 p.m. on Monday. Both of his legs were severed at the thigh, police say.

A dismembered body of a man was found in the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

The body was discovered floating face down near Bartram's Garden Dock and Community Boathouse around 7 p.m., NBC10 reports. 

"What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face."

Police are investigating the death and examining the possibility that the man's legs were severed on a train track.

