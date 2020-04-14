More Events:

April 14, 2020

ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' will feature Ariana Grande, John Stamos and other celebs

No matter your age, you'll have fun singing these classic Disney songs from favorites like 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Frozen'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Disney
ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' PA Images/Sipa USA

'Disney Family Singalong' will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. The one-hour musical event will feature songs from 'Frozen,' 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Toy Story' and other Disney classics sung by celebrity guests from their own homes.

The TV special "Disney Family Singalong" will premiere on ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The one-hour musical event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," "The Little Mermaid," "Toy Story" and other Disney classics sung by celebrity guests from their own homes.

RELATED: Lady Gaga-curated, virtual concert 'One World' to star Lizzo, Elton John and more | Bruce Springsteen to play 'Jersey 4 Jersey' concert benefiting state's COVID-19 relief fund

Performances will include Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé singing "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," Ariana Grande singing "I Won’t Say I’m in Love," Christina Aguilera singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and John Stamos singing "It's a Small World."

Also, cast members of "High School Musical," including Vanessa Hudgens who played Gabriella Montez and Ashley Tisdale who played Sharpay Evans, will perform the hit "We're All in This Together" from the 2006 movie.

On-screen lyrics will allow viewers to sing along with the celebrities. In addition, the program will raise awareness about nonprofit Feeding America and its coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

