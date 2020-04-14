ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' will feature Ariana Grande, John Stamos and other celebs

The TV special "Disney Family Singalong" will premiere on ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The one-hour musical event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature songs from "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," "The Little Mermaid," "Toy Story" and other Disney classics sung by celebrity guests from their own homes.

Performances will include Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé singing "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," Ariana Grande singing "I Won’t Say I’m in Love," Christina Aguilera singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and John Stamos singing "It's a Small World."

Also, cast members of "High School Musical," including Vanessa Hudgens who played Gabriella Montez and Ashley Tisdale who played Sharpay Evans, will perform the hit "We're All in This Together" from the 2006 movie.

On-screen lyrics will allow viewers to sing along with the celebrities. In addition, the program will raise awareness about nonprofit Feeding America and its coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.