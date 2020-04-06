More Events:

April 06, 2020

Lady Gaga-curated, virtual concert 'One World' to star Lizzo, Elton John and more

The global special in support of the fight against COVID-19 takes place at 8 p.m. on April 18

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert curated by Lady Gaga PA Images/Sipa USA

Musical guests to perform at 'One World: Together At Home' April 18 will include Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morissette, John Legend,Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced "One World: Together At Home," a COVID-19 benefit concert curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. 

The virtual event will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

RELATED: How to watch Quibi, the new streaming platform | Adam Sandler performs 'Quarantine Song,' a tribute to health care workers

Musical guests will include Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and other superstars. There will be appearances by non-musicians, too, including David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kerry Washington. 

In a press release, Global Citizen states, "As well as driving combined action to support the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the broadcast will highlight stories from the world’s health care heroes, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from those who they’ve treated."

The virtual concert follows the "Living Room Concert for America" hosted by Elton John, which aired on Fox on March 29.

"One World: Together At Home" will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Coronavirus COVID-19 Lady Gaga Celebrities Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles extend Zach Ertz? Trade him? Or neither?
101_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Zach_Ertz_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philly secures refrigerated trucks to handle morgue overflow for growing number dead from coronavirus
morgue trucks coronavirus refrigerated

Illness

Coronavirus cases are growing exponentially – here's what that means
Coronavirus Cases COVID-19 Growth

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: If Eagles are looking to add a WR before draft, they still have options
curtis-samuel_040620_usat

Pink

Pink donates $500,000 to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund to help combat coronavirus
Pink donation Temple University Hospital Philadelphia coronavirus covid-19

Entertainment

How to watch Quibi, the new streaming platform
Quibi

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved