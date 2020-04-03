More Culture:

April 03, 2020

Adam Sandler performs 'Quarantine Song,' a tribute to health care workers

The comedian and actor performed the song on 'The Tonight Show'

Virginia Streva
Adam Sandler Quarantine Song The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Adam Sandler performed 'Quarantine Song' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday. The song is a tribute to nurses and doctors currently fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to nurses and doctors working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with his new tune, "Quarantine Song."

Sandler performed the track via video conference on Thursday night's at-home version of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The comedian strapped on his guitar and didn't hold back with his heartfelt and funny melody about health care workers.

"Doctors brought us into this world as babies. Doctors take good care of your grandma," Sandler sings. "Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer."

He notes that it's nurses and doctors that will "save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need," adding "And I hope they save us soon 'cause I'm really, really sick of my family."

He thanks all the doctors across the world, from China to Italy to America, and further stresses the need to supply medical professionals with what they need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve got to build some more ventilators and make them more masks. We’ve got to do it now, so let’s all come together," he sings. "I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America," he adds. 

The comedian reminds people to stay inside and wash their hands so we can "make this damn thing go away." 

He adds, "We love you, doctors and nurses. You’re saving lives every day. Find a cure for this s**t cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.”

You can watch Sandler's tribute on "The Tonight Show" below. 


Virginia Streva
