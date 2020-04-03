More Culture:

April 03, 2020

Lizzo buys lunch for emergency room staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

'You're on the front lines. You're fighting for us, you're loving for us, you're healing for us,' the 'Truth Hurts' singer said

By Virginia Streva
Lizzo, shown here at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in February, donated lunch to the emergency room staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania this week. The 'Truth Hurts' singer thanked the medical staffers for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo thanked medical staffers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by buying them lunch this week.

The "Truth Hurts" singer sent her love to the emergency room doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Penn Medicine posted the personal video message the artist sent to the staff on Twitter.

"I just wanted to say you thank you so much for everything you're doing during this pandemic. You're keeping us safe, keeping us healthy. You're on the front lines. You're fighting for us, you're loving for us, you're healing for us," she said. "The least I can do is send y'all some lunch."

She ended the video wishing the medical crew a "great, great day" before signing off to the tune of her single, "Cuz I Love You."

In light of rapidly-growing COVID-19 cases, Lizzo donated food to hospitals across the U.S. this week from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the singer lived for a number of years, to some of the hardest-hit cities in the country, including Detroit and Seattle.

"We wanted to send lunch to hospitals across the country to show our appreciation for medical workers," the singer said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. She then encouraged her followers to donate to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which has raised over $112 million so far.

Donations Hospitals Philadelphia Lunch Coronavirus COVID-19 Penn Medicine Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Celebrities Music

