Lizzo buys lunch for emergency room staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

April 03, 2020
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo thanked medical staffers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by buying them lunch this week.
The "Truth Hurts" singer sent her love to the emergency room doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Penn Medicine posted the personal video message the artist sent to the staff on Twitter.
"I just wanted to say you thank you so much for everything you're doing during this pandemic. You're keeping us safe, keeping us healthy. You're on the front lines. You're fighting for us, you're loving for us, you're healing for us," she said. "The least I can do is send y'all some lunch."
.@lizzo shared a message of thanks to our #healthcareheroes and treated HUP ER staff to lunch earlier this week. Thank you so much for your kind words and generosity! pic.twitter.com/5NfzeZ7fVA— Penn Medicine (@PennMedicine) April 2, 2020
She ended the video wishing the medical crew a "great, great day" before signing off to the tune of her single, "Cuz I Love You."
In light of rapidly-growing COVID-19 cases, Lizzo donated food to hospitals across the U.S. this week from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the singer lived for a number of years, to some of the hardest-hit cities in the country, including Detroit and Seattle.
"We wanted to send lunch to hospitals across the country to show our appreciation for medical workers," the singer said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. She then encouraged her followers to donate to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which has raised over $112 million so far.
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.