Delco woman performs song about coronavirus to tune from 'The Little Mermaid'

To bring attention to local theater companies unable to perform during the COVID-19 crisis – and to have some fun while social distancing – Alex Santo from Delaware County created a song about coronavirus set to the tune of "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid."

"I feel like Ariel trapped under the sea and I just want to walk outside. And then I thought, there might be something there," said Santo, who stated she has always loved the Disney song.



With a tripod and her smartphone, Santo put together a video and posted it to her Facebook.

"I basically wrote it, filmed it and edited it in a day-and-a-half, and then posted it and it kind of took off," she said.

It's not hard to see why people would be drawn to the video. Santo has an incredible singing voice and the lyrics match well to the original song. Plus, we all could use some levity to ease our stress right now.



"I like to get through tough times by belly laughing and entertaining others. So here I am, just trying to lighten the mood a little," she posted on Facebook with the video.



Santo did theater shows at Cardinal O'Hara High School and recently got back into performing.

"I'm going to be Evita in SALT Performing Art's performance of 'Evita,' which is now on hold, and then I'm going to be in two shows with Theatre Non-Conforming," she shared.

She hopes people will see her video and consider donating to both theaters, as well as Catholic Community Choir, another organization she considers "close to my heart."

"There are tons of struggling artists out there that are doing similar things to help entertain us through this time. Donate if you can to keep them afloat," said Santo.