More Events:

March 27, 2020

How to change your Zoom background for virtual happy hour

Video chat has become a go-to while social distancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Happy Hour
How to change Zoom background Photo by Christin Hume/on Unsplash

Many are turning to video chat – particularly using Zoom – to stay connected while staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here's a step-by-step guide to changing your virtual background on Zoom and where to download wallpapers.

While staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, many of us are turning to video chat to stay connected.

One popular video conferencing service being used is Zoom. Some may have used the service before for work, but during this time of social distancing, it's now frequently being used for virtual happy hour.

RELATED: 'This Podcast Will Kill You' has a new series on COVID-19 | Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids | Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing

And one of the best things about using Zoom to communicate with friends is that you can change your background by uploading an image.

Want to look like you're on an island somewhere and not your couch? No problem. Would you rather be inside your favorite sitcom instead of watching it from bed? You can do that. Need to hide how messy your apartment is with an image of a clean kitchen? Easy.

If you're using the Zoom app on your laptop or desktop, click on your profile in the top, right corner. Next, click on "Settings." Then on the menu to the left, click "Virtual Background." You can use the backgrounds provided or upload your own image.

How to change Zoom backgroundScreenshot/Zoom

Under 'Settings,' click on 'Virtual Background' to change your surroundings to whatever you would like for your video call.

If your computer cannot support a virtual background without a physical green screen, you will be urged to check the "I have a green screen" box. More information on the feature and its requirements are available from Zoom.

If you're already in a video chat and want to add a virtual background, click on the up arrow that is next to the video symbol on the bottom left and then click "Choose a virtual background..."

Now, as for what to make your background, there are plenty of options. There are food-related wallpapers, including a pepperoni pizza one, and beautiful home interiors filled with color-coordinated bookcases and stunning natural light. You can also download an image of Monica and Rachel's apartment from "Friends," or pretend to hang with Jessica from Netflix's "Love Is Blind."

You may be stuck at home, but (virtually) the world is at your fingertips.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Happy Hour Philadelphia COVID-19 Computers Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2020 free agency grades: Dallas Cowboys edition
032720DakPrescott

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Sixers all-time one-on-one bracket: the Julius Erving region
Julius-Erving_032720_usat

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with celebs performing from their own homes
Elton John hosting Living Room Concert for America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved