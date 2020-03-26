'This Podcast Will Kill You' has a new series on COVID-19

You may want to listen to "This Podcast Will Kill You" while staying home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke discuss different infectious diseases.

They have a new COVID-19 series jam-packed with information.

Also, even before this current pandemic, Erin and Erin were mixing "quarantini" cocktails. The drinks are meant to pair with their podcast episodes. There are non-alcoholic "placeboritas," too.

"This Podcast Will Kill You" is currently on its third season, so if you like the COVID-19 series, there are plenty more episodes to listen to during isolation, as well. You can learn about the 1918 influenza pandemic, the Black Death, Ebola and many other epidemics.

You can listen to the podcast on its website, through Spotify and Apple Podcasts.